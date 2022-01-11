Log in
Oil workers in Gabon start strike

01/11/2022 | 06:08am EST
Oil workers in Gabon have started an unlimited strike today in protest against Covid-19 measures and the cost of PCR tests, according to Gabon's trade union Onep.

Onep urged oil workers across the country to down tools in protest against Covid measures proposed by the government such as vaccine passes and tests to access work and public sites. Gabon's water and power union Syntee+ is also calling for a strike today.

It is unclear which oil fields might be affected by the strike and to what extent the country's crude production will be impacted.

Gabon, an Opec member, produced around 170,000 b/d of crude in November, according to Argus estimates. Under the Opec+ agreement the country has a 172,000 b/d output quota for January and 173,000 b/d for February.

By Caroline Varin

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 11:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS