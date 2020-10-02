Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal inaugurates the largest butane storage tank in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

With a diameter of 87 meters and a height of 59 meters, the tank does not go unnoticed when visiting the left bank of the port of Antwerp. The order of magnitude of the project becomes apparent when taking note of some facts and figures. The tank structure contains approximately 43,600 cbm of concrete - delivered by 5,400 trucks - and 9,750 tons of steel. After 950,000 contractor working hours, 3,600 toolbox meetings and over 2,600 safety walks, the tank was ready to put into service.

Douglas van der Wiel, Senior Vice President EMEA, comments: 'By completing this project, Oiltanking reiterates its capability as a world class service provider for gas logistics. The Oiltanking brand represents quality backed by highly experienced and skilled people, working together as a team. This project had its challenges along the way, but the project team managed to progress the construction in accordance with all applicable standards and more importantly in a safe way. We would obviously like to thank INEOS for its continued trust in our company as well as our employees, our main contractor TGE, and all other stakeholders involved for the hard work put in enabling us to reach this milestone.'

OTAGT herewith reaffirms its position as leading gas storage hub within the ARA region (Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam). Oiltanking GmbH acquired OTAGT in 2016 in light of its strategy to further expand its chemicals and gas assets portfolio. Apart from being located in the petrochemical heart of Europe, the terminal is heavily integrated with the surrounding industry and connected to all major pipeline networks.

Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal NV, a fully-owned subsidiary of Oiltanking GmbH, is located in the port of Antwerp and is one of the largest independent terminals in Europe for storage, throughput and distribution of LPGís and petrochemical gases.

Oiltanking GmbH is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls, a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of supply, trading and logistics of energy & chemicals. Oiltanking is one of the largest independent tank storage providers for petroleum products, gases and chemicals worldwide. The company owns and operates 64 terminals in 24 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific including China and India. Oiltanking has an overall storage capacity of 20.2 million cbm.

www.oiltanking.com
www.marquard-bahls.com

Disclaimer

Marquard & Bahls AG published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aWorld Bank to Support Bulgaria in its Efforts to Implement European Green Deal
PU
04:20aJANUS HENDERSON : Press Release
PU
04:20aABO WIND : secures tariffs for six projects in first innovation tender
PU
04:20aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
04:19aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04:17aEXCLUSIVE : Malaysia Airlines parent company says group is running out of cash - letter
RE
04:17aGRIFOLS S A : closes the acquisition of Green Cross fractionation plant in Canada and 11 plasma centers in the U.S.
AQ
04:16aHONDA MOTOR : to end participation in F1 world championship
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aIDT : Fourth Quarter Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS-ROYCE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3WAYSTREAM HOLDING AB (PUBL) : WAYSTREAM : BMA Networks new partner in Germany for Waystream
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Finnish watchdog finds Nokia 2019 profit warning complied with rules
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Two Airbus H135 helicopters delivered to support space exploration at NASA's Kennedy Spac..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group