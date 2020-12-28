Log in
Okaya & Co., Ltd.: R&I Affirms A, Stable

12/28/2020 | 01:19am EST
NEWS RELEASE

Dec 28, 2020

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER:

Okaya & Co., Ltd.

RATIONALE:

Japanese only

R&I RATINGS:

ISSUER:

Okaya & Co., Ltd. (Sec. Code: 7485)

Issuer Rating

RATING:

A, Affirmed

RATING OUTLOOK:

Stable

■Contact

: Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept.

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471E-mail.infodept@r-i.co.jp

■Media Contact

: Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)

TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japan https://www.r-i.co.jp

Credit ratings are R&I's opinions on an issuer's general capacity to fulfill its financial obligations and the certainty of the fulfillment of its individual obligations as promised (creditworthiness) and are not statements of fact. Further, R&I does not state its opinions about any risks other than credit risk, give advice regarding investment decisions or financial matters, or endorse the merits of any investment.

R&I does not undertake any independent verification of the accuracy or other aspects of the related information when issuing a credit rating and makes no related representations or warranties. R&I is not liable in any way for any damage arising in relation to credit ratings (including amendment or withdrawal thereof). As a general rule, R&I issues a credit rating for a fee paid by the issuer. For details,

© Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

R&I - Rating and Investment Information Inc. published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 06:18:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
