Oklahoma City Zoological Trust selects GovDeals to sell Two Amusement Park Trains

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oklahoma City Zoological Trust has selected GovDeals to offer two CP Huntington 102 Amusement Park Trains for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment. This auction is the first sale from the Oklahoma City Zoological Trust, who joins more than 15,000 other sellers who utilize the GovDeals marketplace to power the Circular Economy by selling valuable surplus items online to approximately 4 million qualified buyers worldwide.



The. Two CP Huntington 102 trains, one blue 2015 model and a red 2014 model, along with a half mile of track and parts will all be at auction until November 19th, 2021. The following additional parts will be included in the sale:

24-gauge track gauging tool

Two LSW locomotive show wheels

Four LW locomotive wheels (keyed)

Four CFW coach free wheel (bearing side)

14 CW coach wheel

Gear selector with throttle cable

Railroad crossing are guard

Six made up hoses ready to install

Sealco Air Valve

Two driveshafts

“These trains have served their purpose for us here at OKC Zoo, and still have a lot of life left in them. We hope that they go on to have a wonderful second act with new buyers,” said Bob Mathew, CFO for the Oklahoma City Zoological Trust. GovDeals supports its seller’s sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

Interested parties are encouraged to inspect the CP Huntington trains prior to placing bids and inspection appointments can be scheduled with the Oklahoma City Zoological Trust. In order to bid on this or any item on GovDeals, all potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free and easy registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

