Oklahoma governor signs strictest U.S. abortion ban

05/26/2022 | 02:19am EDT
STORY: Oklahoma's Republican Governor - Kevin Stitt - has just signed into law the strictest abortion ban in the U.S.

It bans abortions from the moment of fertilization and allows anyone to sue abortion clinics who help women end their pregnancies.

Stitt said in a statement QUOTE:

"I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk and I am proud to keep that promise today," Stitt said in a statement.

The Republican-backed bill - which comes into effect immediately - only makes exceptions for medical emergencies, rape or incest.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma passed another bill that banned abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Oklahoma is one the country's Republican-led states rushing to pass anti-abortion laws this year.

Earlier this month - a leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito showed that the conservative-majority court was ready to overturn Roe v. Wade - the federal right to have an abortion.

The Center for Reproductive Rights - who are based in New York, said it would QUOTE:

"imminently file a challenge to the ban and seek to block it in court."

Before the laws passed in Oklahoma - it had become a place for Texan women wanting abortions after six weeks.

These restrictions in Oklahoma have now expanded a region of the country where there is very little legal abortion access, forcing women to travel to states such as Kansas, New Mexico and Colorado to end their pregnancies.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS