Oklahoma gunman who killed four targeted surgeon who treated him, police say

The gunman, identified as Michael Lewis, entered a building on the St. Francis Health System campus with an AR-15-style weapon and opened fire, killing two doctors and two other people, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a news briefing.

Lewis, who killed himself, left a letter at the scene, Franklin said.

In addition to the four fatalities, several others were injured.

The shooting comes on the heels of two mass shootings that have stunned Americans and reopened a long-standing debate over tightening controls on firearms ownership and the role of mental health in the epidemic of gun violence plaguing the country.

(Reporting by Michael Noble Jr.; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Michael Noble Jr.