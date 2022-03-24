Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Olam delays big London IPO of food ingredients unit, cites market conditions

03/24/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past a logo of Olam International Limited at its office in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Commodity trader Olam Group has delayed the planned second-quarter London listing of its food ingredients unit, a deal sources had said could raise about GBP 2 billion ($2.64 billion), citing market volatility amid the war in Ukraine.

Singapore-based Olam's shares skidded 6% after the unit, Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) said on Thursday it does not currently expect its initial public offering (IPO) to take place in the second quarter, as previously anticipated, given market conditions. (https://bit.ly/3wvvd4W)

"This is clearly not positive but not unexpected given that Russia and Ukraine are among the largest global wheat producers, besides other products," said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at investment advisory firm United First Partners.

The IPO by Olam's unit would have ranked as one of London's largest issues in recent years.

Globally, many companies have delayed debt and equity fundraising plans amid volatile markets since the Russia-Ukraine crisis as investors worry about the impact of soaring inflation, rising interest rates and weaker economic growth.

"We remain committed to pursuing a public listing of the business," OFI said, adding that the timing was subject to market conditions.

It spelt out the delay in the IPO in a statement announcing the appointment of three non-executive directors.

Olam, one of the world's biggest agricultural commodity traders, is listing OFI as part of a business overhaul flagged in 2020, under which it created two new core operating groups.

The company, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, among its backers, is seeking to simplify its complex portfolio and boost valuations.

Olam had also planned for a secondary listing of OFI in Singapore in the first half of 2022.

OFI's portfolio includes cocoa, coffee and edible nuts, while the other unit, Olam Global Agri, comprises grains, edible oils, rice and cotton businesses, among others.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Anshuman Daga and Indranil Sarkar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.69% 4640 Delayed Quote.26.18%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.34% 6180.801 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.27% 95.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
X FINANCIAL 5.63% 3 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
ZR (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.25% 15.985 End-of-day quote.9.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aLondon Shares Seen Edging Higher; Asia, US Fall
DJ
03:58aChina to roll out measures to ease pressure on trade firms
RE
03:56aJapan arrests SMBC Nikko official for alleged market manipulation -Nikkei
RE
03:56aMORNING BID-A month of war
RE
03:54aECB lets RCB Bank sell loan portfolio; restricts rest of business
RE
03:54aN.Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017
RE
03:54aN.Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017
RE
03:54aN.Korea fires possible ICBM in largest test since 2017
RE
03:53aUK needs to go big on nuclear and offshore wind, Johnson says
RE
03:50aJapan considering mandatory disclosure of gender wage, female manager ratio - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Rouble recovers further, jittery stock trading resumes after month-long..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Clients plead with top custodian banks to stay in Russia
5Asian shares struggle, oil edges lower as Ukraine worries linger

HOT NEWS