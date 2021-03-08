Log in
Old Hill Partners Closes an $8 million Senior Secured Pre-Export Trade Finance Facility in Latin America

03/08/2021 | 01:00pm EST
DARIEN, Conn., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Hill recently provided an $8 million senior secured pre-export credit facility to a company in Latin America with whom it had a previous lending relationship. The company exports specialty agricultural products to top-tier global distributors. Old Hill’s financing allowed this exporter to lever its inventories during the harvesting and processing cycle resulting in working capital for its business. This is the second such facility Old Hill has provided to this exporter and reflects Old Hill’s interest and expertise in trade finance. Security for the facility consists of physical commodities pledged under warehouse receipts, as well assignment of export contracts and receivables.

“We worked with this exporter to craft a credit facility that offered attractive advance rates with appropriate risk controls and return. We were able to move quickly to provide a creative but prudent solution to their financing needs. Looking forward, we believe that the easing of the pandemic will restore global trade flows and intensify the need for export finance. Old Hill aims to support growing companies in Latin America and elsewhere as they finance the movement of their products throughout the world.” said Sam Adams, Portfolio Manager at Old Hill.

Old Hill provides asset-based lending solutions for borrowers seeking $5 to $50 million in financing. The firm structures senior secured debt in the form of term, draw down, and revolving-to-term facilities of up to four years and loan-to-value ratios in the range of 35% to 85%. Collateral types include pools of loans or leases (specialty finance), receivables, inventory, machinery, and equipment.

Old Hill Partners Inc. is an alternative asset manager focused on asset-based lending transactions with small- and medium-sized businesses. As an SEC-registered investment advisor, we operate at the crossroads of investors seeking attractive risk-adjusted yields and emerging companies seeking capital for expansion, acquisitions, or growth.

Press Contact

Christie Fogelstrom
Investor Relations
Old Hill Partners Inc.
1120 Boston Post Road
Darien, Connecticut 06820
www.oldhill.com 
Phone: 203 656 3004
info@oldhill.com 



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
