Old bikes given new life

The City of South Perth has proudly partnered with non-profit organisation, Bicycles for Humanity, to donate unwanted bikes to remote communities in need. Bikes dropped at the City's Recycling Centre that would have otherwise been recycled as scrap metal are being salvaged and sent to brighten the lives of families in rural Western Australia and Africa.

The City's first shipment of bikes was collected last week, with 25 bikes now being repaired by Bicycles for Humanity volunteers before being passed on to people who need them.

City of South Perth CEO Mike Bradford encouraged the community to drop unwanted bicycles to the Recycling Centre.

'We see several bikes come through our Recycling Center each week that are still in decent working order. It makes sense to give them a new purpose.

'Bikes that are sturdy and require little maintenance are set aside by the City's Recycling Team during the waste sorting process and passed on to Bicycles for Humanity. It's something that's easy for us to do and makes a big difference to communities impacted by poverty.

'We are pleased to partner with Bicycles for Humanity on this worthwhile cause.'

Stuart Weston from Bicycles for Humanity thanked the City for taking part.

'Every year around 1.5 million bikes are sold across Australia and around half of these will end up unused or abandoned.

'The Western Australian chapter of Bicycles for Humanity was established in 2011 and we have delivered over 6,900 bikes to communities in Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Malawi, as well as rural Western Australia.

'In communities where people rely mostly on walking to get around, a bike can mean access to essential services like health care and make it possible to attend work and school.

'We have already recovered some great bikes from the City of South Perth Recycling Centre which we are working on right now.'

Bikes dropped at the City of South Perth Recycling Centre will undergo a quality check and only sturdy bikes with minor maintenance needed will be passed on to the charity. Bikes for Humanity need sturdy, adult and BMX sized bikes rather than children's bikes at this stage. To donate visit the City's Recycling Centre.

City of South Perth Recycling Centre

Open Wednesday to Sunday 8am-2pm

Closed Monday, Tuesday and Public Holidays

199 Thelma Street, Como

