Ole Christian Bech-Moen appointed new Executive Director of Norges Bank Monetary Policy

News

Ole Christian Bech-Moen has been appointed Executive Director of Norges Bank Monetary Policy to succeed Ida Wolden Bache. Bech-Moen's latest position was Chief Investment Officer Allocation Strategies at Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

'Ole Christian Bech-Moen is an economist of high professional standing, with substantial leadership experience. In his key positions at DNB Markets and NBIM, he has followed monetary policy closely and led sizeable teams of asset managers, analysts and advisors. We are confident that Bech-Moen is the right person to run the department', says Governor Øystein Olsen. The process of finding a successor to Ida Wolden Bache started at the end of July, and Bech-Moen competed with a number of strong and highly qualified candidates.

Bech-Moen has a broad academic background with a cand.oecon degree from the University of Oslo, a Master of Economics with Distinction from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a PhD in macroeconomics from the University of Oslo. As senior economist at DNB Markets, he worked in the area of economic analysis before beginning at NBIM in 2009.

Norges Bank Monetary Policy works to promote balanced economic developments and to achieve the inflation target. The primary responsibility of the Executive Director of Norges Bank Monetary Policy is to advise on setting the policy rate and the use of other monetary policy instruments. Read more about the department.