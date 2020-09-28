Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ole Christian Bech-Moen appointed new Executive Director of Norges Bank Monetary Policy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:20am EDT
News
Ole Christian Bech-Moen appointed new Executive Director of Norges Bank Monetary Policy

Ole Christian Bech-Moen has been appointed Executive Director of Norges Bank Monetary Policy to succeed Ida Wolden Bache. Bech-Moen's latest position was Chief Investment Officer Allocation Strategies at Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

'Ole Christian Bech-Moen is an economist of high professional standing, with substantial leadership experience. In his key positions at DNB Markets and NBIM, he has followed monetary policy closely and led sizeable teams of asset managers, analysts and advisors. We are confident that Bech-Moen is the right person to run the department', says Governor Øystein Olsen. The process of finding a successor to Ida Wolden Bache started at the end of July, and Bech-Moen competed with a number of strong and highly qualified candidates.

Bech-Moen has a broad academic background with a cand.oecon degree from the University of Oslo, a Master of Economics with Distinction from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a PhD in macroeconomics from the University of Oslo. As senior economist at DNB Markets, he worked in the area of economic analysis before beginning at NBIM in 2009.

Norges Bank Monetary Policy works to promote balanced economic developments and to achieve the inflation target. The primary responsibility of the Executive Director of Norges Bank Monetary Policy is to advise on setting the policy rate and the use of other monetary policy instruments. Read more about the department.

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 13:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aMustang Sports Properties Announces New SMU Relationship with Cleaner Lives
PR
09:41aINTERFACE : SEC Charges Companies, Former Executives as Part of Risk-Based Initiative
AQ
09:40aThree top Apple suppliers to commit $900 million to India smartphone incentive plan - sources
RE
09:40aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Comunicado ao Mercado - Virtual energy exports conference 2020
PU
09:40aASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable Transaction in relation to Acquisitions of China Evergrande Notes
PU
09:40aEURO AREA PENSION FUND STATISTICS : second quarter of 2020 (175 KB)
PU
09:40aJD COM : German Brand Loctite Partners with JD MRO to Expand in China Market
PU
09:40aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Press Release – Exchange Council strengthens product extension to further Eastern European markets
PU
09:40aANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF EKOTECHNIKA AG : shareholders approve all items on the agenda with a large majority
PU
09:40aKWG Updates Quarterly Filing Under COVID-19 Duress, Approval of $3 Million Convertible Debentures and $1 Million Flow-Through
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
4TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SKI: Handelsbanken has satisfied customers and the most highly regarded app

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group