Olea Kiosks, Inc. Announces Manufacturing Expansion, Engineering Growth

01/15/2021 | 10:10am EST
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Olea Kiosks, Inc., a visionary provider of self-service kiosk solutions, today announced expansion of its manufacturing and engineering capacity in Los Angeles, Calif. This expansion enables Olea to continue to grow its customer base, partnerships, and OEM relationships to provide faster time to market and greater operational agility.

OLEA Building Expansion

Going from 48,000 square feet to more than 80,000 square feet, this investment allows Olea to grow its manufacturing volume in its current site and move test and assembly to the new facility next door. The company has also brought on additional engineering design resources and further invested in its data-driven approach to scale and automate internal processes.

Following the completion of site improvements in Q1, this expansion will also provide more floor space to stock additional items giving the company greater capacity to shorten turn-around times on its most popular kiosks.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Olea Kiosks and a considerable progression in our strategic journey," said Frank Olea, Chief Executive Officer. "As a domestic supplier, we've prevailed in an extremely challenging competitive environment. With our universal models, custom designs, and OEM business, we want to further scale for production, field deployment, and support to provide increased value to our strategic partners and produce superior solutions for our customers while serving as a preferred supplier and employer for decades to come. This also gives us some additional space for more exciting changes later this year... more on that to come," added Olea.

Many kiosk suppliers manufacture overseas, and while that can appear to deliver cost savings, it's often in exchange for time-to-market, lack of control, inconvenience, and quality. With the addition of four new products over the last 18 months and just as many in 2021, Olea Kiosks® will further expand its rich and diverse self-service kiosk solution portfolio.

About Olea Kiosks®, Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc., is a self-service kiosk solution provider for the attractions and entertainment, healthcare and hospitality industries. Its technologically advanced, in-house manufacturing, design, and innovation have made it an industry leader. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, customers include The Habit Burger Grill, Kaiser Permanente, Empire State Building, Universal Studios, EVO Entertainment, Scientific Games, and Subway.

For more information, visit https://www.olea.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0115s2p-Olea-Building-Expansion-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Olea Building Expansion.

News Source: Olea Kiosks

Related link: https://www.olea.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/olea-kiosks-inc-announces-manufacturing-expansion-engineering-growth/

