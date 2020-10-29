Oligomerix to Present at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference & Life Sciences Summit

Oligomerix, Inc., a privately held company pioneering the development of small molecule therapeutics targeting tau for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and related neurodegenerative disorders, announced that the company will be presenting at two upcoming conferences. James Moe, Ph.D., MBA, President and CEO of Oligomerix, will present preclinical data on the company’s small molecule inhibitor of tau self-association at the 13th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference 2020 (CTAD2020) Digital Event and provide a company overview at the Life Sciences Summit Emerging Company Showcase.

Details for both presentations can be found below. The presentations will be available on the company’s website following the meetings.

Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference 2020 (CTAD2020)

Date: November 4-7, 2020

Poster: "Therapeutic efficacy of a small molecule inhibitor targeting tau self-association in mouse models of tauopathy," Poster#: P79

https://www.ctad-alzheimer.com/

Life Sciences Summit Emerging Company Showcase

Date: November 17-18, 2020

https://lifesciencessummit.org/presenters-20/

About Oligomerix’s Lead Program

Oligomerix’s lead candidate is a small molecule inhibitor of tau self-association and targets the beginning of the tau aggregation cascade. The activity of the drug translated from in vitro and cell assays to animal studies, validating the company’s screening approach. In vivo proof-of-concept studies demonstrated compound efficacy in two transgenic mouse models with tau pathology representative of AD and frontotemporal dementia. In a study recently published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, Oligomerix and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health reported that the compound inhibited both the accumulation of self-associated tau and large tau aggregates, validating the target approach for inhibiting tau aggregation. Preliminary preclinical safety studies show the drug is well tolerated with no adverse events or behavioral abnormalities observed. The compound is being developed with an accompanying novel biomarker.

About Oligomerix, Inc.

Oligomerix is an emerging biotechnology company focused on developing disease-modifying therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias by targeting tau self-association. The company’s drug discovery platform has identified a pipeline of novel small molecule inhibitors, with preclinical IND-enabling studies in progress for the lead program. Oligomerix’s small molecule approach blocks the formation of all tau aggregates by targeting tau self-association, known as the beginning of the aggregation cascade, whereas other companies have focused on targeting large tau aggregates formed downstream. Oligomerix is headquartered at the Westchester Park Center in White Plains, New York and has lab facilities at the Ullmann Research Center for Health Sciences within the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Oligomerix is seeking strategic partners to support the acceleration and advancement of these important programs. For more information about Oligomerix, please visit http://www.oligomerix.com.

