Olive oil in coffee? Starbucks introduces 'oleato'

It's arabica coffee - with a spoonful of cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil.

And so far - its debut in Italy seems to be winning people over.

''It has a little too much oil for my taste. But I like it because the milk and the oil can both be tasted distinctly. I don't know how to explain it, there are two flavors but they mix together and work well together."

''They're things that shouldn't go together, but it's good. Because I always like to taste something new. So for me it's good.''

Howard Schultz, the company's founder, claims the Oleato will be "the next revolution in coffee."

The java and oil concoction is being offered as an alternative to the more standard espresso or cappucino...

and will set you back between 5 and 7 dollars, depending on the size of the cup.

While it's only being offered in Italy for now, Starbucks plans to roll out the beverages in select markets, starting with southern California in the spring.

Japan, the Middle East, and Britain will get their turn later this year.