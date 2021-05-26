Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Acquisition of The Intuition of Nature Inc.

Santa Monica, CA, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today announced that it has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of skin care pioneer, The Intuition of Nature Inc., a California corporation, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Oliveda International, Inc.



In June 2021, The Intuition of Nature Inc. will launch its premium skin care without the usual 70% water and will set new standards worldwide with prices starting at just $5.95. With The Intuition of Nature, a long-awaited dream has come true for Oliveda founder, Thomas Lommel, because he is convinced that radiantly beautiful skin should not be a luxury but a birthright. The Intuition of Nature has the potential to be the world's first skin care brand that everyone can afford and that replaces the 70-95% fillers, such as water and refined oils, in conventional cosmetics with highly lively plant synergy: 1 + 1 <3. The company has projected up to $100 million in global sales for The Intuition of Nature products over the next three years.

Since Thomas Lommel developed his first product in his tree house, it was his dream to make the magic and effectiveness of nature accessible to all people and to inspire the 70-95% fillers in conventional skin care products and replace them with highly living plant ingredients that work in synergy with each other, enabling our largest organ, the skin, to be intuitively balanced to its primal nature.

The Intuition of Nature launch will include a range consisting of a total of 19 products and will gradually expand to over 55 products in the coming months. The products have been designed so that they can be combined with one another and complement one another. One example is the Bakuchiol (alternative retinol) Face Oil Serum, which has synergies with the Camu Camu Vitamin C Face Serum or the Oleuropein Hyaluronic Serum Face. The prices – $5.95 to $9.95 and in a few exceptions slightly over $10 – are designed to be affordable for everyone.

More information and images of The Intuition of Nature product line can be seen at https://us.olivetreepeople.com/collections/the-intuition.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH second-tier subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

Oliveda International, Inc. Investor Relations 619-202-7456 olvi@advanceprgroup.com