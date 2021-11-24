Log in
Olivia Hsu Decker Sells Iconic Rocky Point Restaurant and Property

11/24/2021 | 06:35am EST
World Renowned Carmel Landmark Fetches $8 Million from Esperanza Carmel LLC

Carmel, California, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Carmel’s most renowned, landmark properties, the Rocky Point Restaurant and it's building on 2.5 acres, was sold by Olivia Hsu Decker, a San Francisco Bay Area top-agent and co-owner of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. The iconic property was purchased by real estate investment and development company Esperanza Carmel LLC, run by its President, Mr. Patrice Pastor, for $8,000,000. 

Situated along a scenic stretch of Highway 1, between Carmel and Big Sur, Rocky Point Restaurant features breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Big Sur’s famous Bixby Bridge. Opened in 1947 as a quaint and scenic roadside restaurant, Rocky Point quickly earned its reputation as a must-stop destination for locals and tourists alike due to its jaw-dropping views and welcoming ambiance. Consisting of 7,386± square feet and situated on 2.5 acres on the Pacific Ocean, the trophy property is one of the California coastline's finest with world-class vistas.

“It was a privilege to represent this iconic property and bring it to the next chapter. With a rich history, and truly one-of-a-kind world-class location and setting, I am very pleased that the new owner, who is an ideal steward of Rocky Point’s legacy, will bring an exciting future for this property and the community.” says Oliva Hsu Decker.

The significant sale marks a new milestone and turning point for the legendary landmark—making headlines in both local and SF Bay Area press, including the Mercury News, Monterey Herald, and The Carmel Pine Cone, as well as making waves on social media. Esperanza Carmel LLC and Pastor have partnered with local hotelier and restaurateur, David Fink and Michelin Star chef Justin Cogley at L'Auberge Carmel, to preserve and elevate the restaurant for the future. The estimated re-opening date will be around 2024.   

  

For more information, contact Olivia Hsu Decker 

Phone: 415.720.5915 

Email: Olivia.HsuDecker@SothebysRealty.com

Web: www.RockyPointCarmel.com

Lic #: 00712080 

 

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 480 agents in 25 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

