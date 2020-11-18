Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Olmstead Williams Communications : Wins Two Public Relations Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 11:31am EST

The agency led media relations approach, highlighted L.A.’s homeless crisis

Olmstead Williams Communications (OWC), a growing reputation management and public relations agency, today announced its wins for two top-tier industry awards programs. The agency was named as the “On a Shoestring Campaign” winner for PRNews’ 2020 Platinum PR Awards and the “Pro Bono Program” winner for the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter’s (PRSA-LA) 2020 PRism Awards. Both wins spotlighted the agency’s work with renowned local artist and social justice advocate Ed Massey and his recent installation, “In the Image.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005427/en/

On November 18, 2019, renowned Los Angeles artist and social justice advocate Ed Massey unveiled a seven-foot-tall sculpture of a homeless man he encountered years ago. The statue is entitled “In the Image," located on one of the highest-trafficked corners in Santa Monica, Calif. at Wilshire Boulevard and 26th St. (Olmstead Williams Communications)

On November 18, 2019, renowned Los Angeles artist and social justice advocate Ed Massey unveiled a seven-foot-tall sculpture of a homeless man he encountered years ago. The statue is entitled “In the Image," located on one of the highest-trafficked corners in Santa Monica, Calif. at Wilshire Boulevard and 26th St. (Olmstead Williams Communications)

“It is a privilege to be recognized for our work to spotlight the everyday homeless issues affecting Los Angeles,” says Tracy Williams, OWC CEO and founder. “There are close to 70,000 homeless in Los Angeles, up 12 percent over last year. These men, women and children should be seen, not ignored. Massey’s ‘In the Image’ speaks to their presence and our duty as citizens to help, give and care. There’s much to be done.”

On November 18, 2019, Massey unveiled a seven-foot-tall sculpture of a homeless man he encountered years ago. The statue stands on one of the highest-trafficked corners in Santa Monica, Calif. at Wilshire Boulevard and 26th St. Massey recruited OWC to penetrate the Los Angeles media market pro bono. The long-term goal was to upend one of California’s most emblematic cities to confront this horrible reality taking place right outside its doors.

This is OWC’s first Platinum PR Awards win and the firm’s 14th PRism Award. Earlier this year, the firm was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the “75 Largest Public Relations Firms in Los Angeles County.” The firm also had announced an expansion of services to better assist clients and partners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the social justice movement, from virtual media training, company statements and messaging, employee communications and social media management.

About Olmstead Williams Communications

Founded in 2008, Olmstead Williams Communications is a leading Los Angeles reputation management and public relations boutique that works with B2B technology and professional services companies to manage and build reputations, raise brand profile and capture mind and market share.

To learn more, visit www.olmsteadwilliams.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aNEL ASA : Enters into MoU with Iberdrola to develop large scale green hydrogen project and the hydrogen technology value chain in Spain
AQ
11:53aTRACESAFE : Selected for Singapore National Innovation Challenge
PU
11:53aU.S. Navy Awards BAE Systems $76.3 Million Contract for USS Stout's Maintenance
BU
11:52aINTRUSION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:52aNEL ASA : Enters into MoU with Iberdrola to develop large scale green hydrogen project and the hydrogen technology value chain in Spain
AQ
11:52aCOMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:51aTarget Grabs Sales From Rivals Amid Pandemic -- Update
DJ
11:51aNATIONAL BANKSHARES : Declares Semi-Annual Dividend
PU
11:51aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Publication of a transparency notification
PU
11:50aSmall Caps Daily Features NanoViricides' Rapid Advancement to Clinical Trials for its COVID-19 Therapy
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil gains on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : 'A SPECIAL DAY': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ