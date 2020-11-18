Olmstead Williams Communications : Wins Two Public Relations Awards

The agency led media relations approach, highlighted L.A.’s homeless crisis

Olmstead Williams Communications (OWC), a growing reputation management and public relations agency, today announced its wins for two top-tier industry awards programs. The agency was named as the “On a Shoestring Campaign” winner for PRNews’ 2020 Platinum PR Awards and the “Pro Bono Program” winner for the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles Chapter’s (PRSA-LA) 2020 PRism Awards. Both wins spotlighted the agency’s work with renowned local artist and social justice advocate Ed Massey and his recent installation, “In the Image.”

On November 18, 2019, renowned Los Angeles artist and social justice advocate Ed Massey unveiled a seven-foot-tall sculpture of a homeless man he encountered years ago. The statue is entitled “In the Image," located on one of the highest-trafficked corners in Santa Monica, Calif. at Wilshire Boulevard and 26th St. (Olmstead Williams Communications)

“It is a privilege to be recognized for our work to spotlight the everyday homeless issues affecting Los Angeles,” says Tracy Williams, OWC CEO and founder. “There are close to 70,000 homeless in Los Angeles, up 12 percent over last year. These men, women and children should be seen, not ignored. Massey’s ‘In the Image’ speaks to their presence and our duty as citizens to help, give and care. There’s much to be done.”

On November 18, 2019, Massey unveiled a seven-foot-tall sculpture of a homeless man he encountered years ago. The statue stands on one of the highest-trafficked corners in Santa Monica, Calif. at Wilshire Boulevard and 26th St. Massey recruited OWC to penetrate the Los Angeles media market pro bono. The long-term goal was to upend one of California’s most emblematic cities to confront this horrible reality taking place right outside its doors.

This is OWC’s first Platinum PR Awards win and the firm’s 14th PRism Award. Earlier this year, the firm was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the “75 Largest Public Relations Firms in Los Angeles County.” The firm also had announced an expansion of services to better assist clients and partners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the social justice movement, from virtual media training, company statements and messaging, employee communications and social media management.

Founded in 2008, Olmstead Williams Communications is a leading Los Angeles reputation management and public relations boutique that works with B2B technology and professional services companies to manage and build reputations, raise brand profile and capture mind and market share.

