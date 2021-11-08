Olmsted Savannah Brings Sophistication and Charm to Historic District and Honors Late Visionary

Opening in November, the community is the most sophisticated in Savannah's Historic District

RPM Living is proud to announce Olmsted Savannah, an eclectic, boutique mid-rise apartment community located in the Historic District of Downtown Savannah, Georgia. Slated to open in November, the luxury property has already begun leasing.

The building honors the memory of Catherine and Byron Cocke, who both tragically died in a 2017 private plane crash just outside Savannah. Byron was the co-founder of CF Real Estate Services, an Atlanta-based real estate company that merged with RPM early this year. It was Byron who saw the tremendous potential in Olmsted Savannah’s location.

“Byron had the vision for the location and believed passionately in the potential of and Savannah as a whole,” says Brett Oliver, Director of Development of RPM Living, who worked closely with Cocke and has led the design and development of Olmsted Savannah. “We’ve worked tirelessly to create a place that would make Catherine and Byron and the entire City of Savannah proud. We strived to bring the most well-appointed, stylish, and sophisticated apartment homes and amenities to the market. People should really come check it out.”

Situated at 601 Indian Street, the 163-unit property is one block from the Savannah River and walking distance to everything the Historic District has to offer. Olmsted’s chef-inspired kitchens are the only new apartment homes with gas ranges and Carrera Quartz counters in the city. Residents will also enjoy Nest thermostats, stainless steel appliances, 10’ ceilings, oversized windows, in-home washer/dryer, and fantastic views of the Savannah River, the Talmadge Bridge, and Historic Downtown.

Olmsted’s unique amenities provide spaces for gathering, entertaining, and unwinding, including The Parlor, a community hub that opens to an elevated pool courtyard featuring a heated saltwater pool, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen with panoramic Downtown views. Another highlight of the second-story courtyard is a custom skylight window overlooking the dramatic lobby, which features brass plaques cast in the marble floor honoring Byron and Catherine. The building’s entire Indian St. frontage features a chic restaurant space. RPM anticipates announcing its exciting restauranteur partner soon.

Olmsted Savannah is primely located just steps from the City’s top attractions, including the new Plant Riverside District: an early twentieth century riverside power plant redeveloped into a world-class 4.5-acre entertainment destination. It’s home to the newly opened 400-room JW Marriott Savannah, a multitude of eclectic bars and restaurants, vibrant music venues and nightlife, high-end galleries, locally owned shops, and a completely new boardwalk.

Olmsted Savannah is the third Olmsted-branded development. The first two Olmsted developments, Olmsted Chamblee and Olmsted Nashville, were each the recipient of national and local awards for best-in-class projects, including the National Association of Homebuilder’s Pillars of the Industry Award. The Olmsted brand brings an engaging, eclectic, and down-to-earth feel into apartment living where a genuine sense of community is fostered.

Olmsted Savannah is a joint project with Legacy Capital Partners, based in Cleveland, Ohio. While Legacy is primarily an investor in the acquisition of existing multifamily properties, Olmsted Savannah represented a unique ground-up development opportunity due to the continued growth of Savannah and RPM’s multifamily development and property management expertise. To learn more about RPM Living Investments, visit rpmlivinginvestments.com. To learn more about Olmsted Savannah, visit olmstedsavannah.com.

Project Highlights

Developer: RPM Living Development and Legacy Capital Partners

Multifamily Manager: RPM Living

Location: Savannah, GA

Projected opening: November 2021

Number of units: 163

Unit mix: Studio, 1- and 2-bedrooms

About RPM Living

RPM Living is a full-service multifamily management company offering an innovative and personalized approach to real estate services including management, investment and development. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, RPM is a NMHC Top 50 Manager and the third largest property management company in Texas managing more than 100 clients, nine regional offices and 76,000 units across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wyoming. Founded by Jason Berkowitz in 2002, the firm has grown to over 1,900 associates nationwide spread across 27 markets, all of whom share the collective vision to enhance clients’ investments through customized solutions and exceptional resident-centric service. To learn more about RPM, visit RPMLiving.com.

