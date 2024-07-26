STORY: :: Olympic spectators brave the rain to catch

a glimpse of the opening ceremony in Paris

:: July 26, 2024

"Rain, snow, sleet, we're going to be there. We're going to be supporting our countries." // "We're just excited to be here."

"It's a really fun atmosphere. It's a shame that it's rained but it's really something quite unique. It's completely different to any other opening ceremony which has happened before, and I think the French haven't quite pulled it off yet, but they're pulling it off."

Some disgruntled spectators complained that they couldn't see anything from their viewing positions and left the opening ceremony early.

Substantial rainfall took place on Friday morning and more rain was expected during the evening.

Up to 3 billion people are expected to tune in to watch athletes sail 3 1/2 miles down the Seine.