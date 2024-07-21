STORY: :: Paris 2024 organizers say a 'balance' between security and celebration is needed at the Games

:: Paris, France

:: July 21, 2024

:: Tony Estanguet, / President, Paris 2024 Olympics organizing committee

"That's a balance to be found between a perfect security, which is absolutely the priority. And there is no discussion. There has never been any discussion to put at risk a security model. So the base is how we can guarantee the security for the spectators and for the athletes. And that's why there is an unprecedented system of security in our country, and in Paris particularly, to make sure that security will be there."

"But of course, yeah, there will be around people from police, even from military, even from private security. And they are there to welcome the people and make sure that it will be completely safe. It's part of the objective to guarantee security and to propose a fantastic celebration of the games. We never diminish and reduce the ambition in terms of celebration, at start with the opening ceremony. But to have this kind of unique celebration, you need also to have a security plan very, very strong security plan. And that's the case."

For the first time, a Games opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Dozens of boats will carry thousands of athletes and performers on a nearly 4 mile floating parade on the Seine.

More than 300,000 people are expected to line both banks of the river to watch the ceremony - along with 45,000 police, including members of France's elite special intervention forces trained in counterterrorism.

Snipers will be deployed on the top of buildings along the route. An anti-drone system will be in place.

French officials have said there are no specific terrorism threats for the ceremony that will launch the Games in Paris, which run until Aug. 11.

However, should specific concerns arise, there are backup plans, that would either see the ceremony restricted to the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower, or switched to the Stade de France stadium.