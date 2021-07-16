Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Olympics-COVID case found at athletes' village, raising fears ahead of Games

07/16/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - A person has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organisers said on Saturday, adding to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person's nationality, citing privacy concerns.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Close partnership between India and Africa could improve the welfare of 2.5 billion people post Covid-19, participants at 2021 Indo-Africa business conclave say
PU
05:01aNigeria sees auctioning of 5G spectrum in last quarter of 2021
RE
04:59aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives Azerbaijan's Deputy PM
PU
04:51aPresident of Uzbekistan receives a U.S. delegation
PU
04:51aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia
PU
04:33aWang Yi Meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah
PU
04:33aWANG YI ATTENDS THE HIGH-LEVEL INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE THEMED "CENTRAL AND SOUTH ASIA : Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities"
PU
04:19aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : Standard & Poor's Lowers State of Kuwait Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Remains Negative
PU
04:09aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK launched the third update of "Eidity" App
PU
03:02aAPEC leaders pledge to double down on pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021
2Senator asks airlines about worker shortages after billions in U.S. bailouts
3China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
4THE BOEING COMPANY : ON THIS DAY: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
5THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED : JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens new Business Unit at Samote Budha..

HOT NEWS