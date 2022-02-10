Olympics-Snowboarding-Japan's Hirano soars to halfpipe gold, White says "thankful" for final run

Hirano, who won silver at the Pyeongchang and Sochi Games, went into his third and final run in second place, under pressure to top Australian Scotty James who threw down a double cork 1440 with a tail grab on his second run.

Seemingly unphased by the pressure, Hirano dropped into his final run, catching more than 5 metres of air to land a triple cork, an advanced trick the Japanese boarder introduced for the first time at competitions in December.

Hirano's third run earned him the top score of 96, forcing James to settle for silver with 92.50. Swiss Jan Scherrer, 27, won bronze with 87.25.

"I've been working towards my dream and this is it," said the dreadlocked 23-year old.

White, who has said this would be his final Olympics and also his last time competing professionally, finished in fourth place after he clipped the lip of the halfpipe on his third run and slid down the wall feet-first.

Removing his helmet as he accepted the applause of the crowd one last time, White cruised slowly down to the finish to await his final score.

Tears filled his eyes as he hugged his fellow competitors, many of whom often call him their hero.

Still crying, White repeatedly told reporters how "thankful" he was for his career and legacy in the sport.

"I'm not sad about today. It's about the legacy and the career I'm leaving behind," he said.

"It's just amazing to see the next generation," White added, saying tricks like Hirano's were pushing the sport to a higher level.

Australia's James, who won bronze at the Pyeongchang Games, said he felt proud that he was able to battle it out against Hirano until the end.

"It's been insane to become a rival (of Shaun) over the years. I looked up to him," James said as White, choking back tears, hugged him from behind.

The often thinly filled stands at the Genting Snow Park were packed with supporters for the final and the area near the finish line was filled with American and Japanese teammates waving their country's flags. The entire crowd roared when White finished his final run.

