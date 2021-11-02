Omaha Children's Hospital and Medical Center's New Expansion Supports Kids and Their Families with Oneview's Latest Patient Engagement Software

Oneview Healthcare Plc proudly announces that Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, NE have successfully gone live with Oneview’s CXP Enterprise solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005922/en/

Patient rooms are now equipped with the latest technology at the bedside, allowing patients and their families access to information regarding their stay, easy meal ordering, care teams, parking, entertainment, and other hospital amenities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Children’s has been leading the region in pediatric care since its opening and recently opened their Hubbard Center for Children. The Hubbard Center doubles the health system’s capacity featuring enhanced surgical space and expanding the hospital’s radiology and emergency departments. It also houses the hospital’s neonatal and pediatric ICUs, the fetal care center, a cardiac care unit, and a hematology and oncology unit.

The new hospital is equipped with the latest technology, including Oneview-powered Samsung displays and Samsung tablets in patient rooms. The Oneview system will help children and their families become more comfortable and knowledgeable during their stay at the Children’s facility. The new system ensures all patients have personalized access to information regarding their stay by providing information on dining, care teams, parking, entertainment, and other hospital amenities.

Oneview’s CXP Enterprise solution will also help the staff at Children’s by enabling care teams to engage patients, reducing non-clinical demands, and optimize clinical and operational effectiveness including delivery of telehealth programs such as virtual therapy and language services.

“The Hubbard Center for Children offers our team the space, equipment, and innovation they need to continue to be excellent and deliver the best outcomes and experiences for patients and families,” says Chanda Chacón, Children’s President & CEO. “With its opening, more children will have access to the care they need, closer to home, for generations to come. This is a historic milestone on our journey to fulfill our mission: to improve the life of every child.”

“Implementing the Oneview solution aligns with our mission to provide children and families comfort and education when they need it most. Our goal is to provide the best care and an exceptional experience for our patients by providing a wide range of options for entertainment, education, virtual care and translation services, and a plethora of other convenient services at the bedside,” says Jerry Vuchak, Children’s CIO. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to work with Oneview to enhance our use of the platform with additional functionality to best serve our patients and family members into the future.”

“The team at Children’s, together with the community, had a clear vision for the future of pediatric care in Omaha. We at Oneview are honored to have been part of this journey, and to have collaborated on a smooth implementation” commented Niall O’Neill, Chief Customer Officer at Oneview. “We look forward to a long and innovative partnership, helping power exemplary care experiences for the kids, families, and care givers of Children’s.”

About Children’s Hospital and Medical Center

To improve the life of every child: At Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, this is our mission — and it’s the heart of everything we do. As the region’s pediatric healthcare leader, we’re dedicated to exceptional care, advocacy, research and education. Whether we’re providing care for critically ill children or championing child-centered legislation, we strive to improve the lives of children, families, and entire communities.

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center is the only full-service, pediatric healthcare center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond.

About Oneview Healthcare

For healthcare systems who lead on exemplary care, Oneview Healthcare provides digital tools for patients, families, and caregivers to improve the care experience. Unifying a facility’s systems, content and services into one digital platform with dedicated devices at the point of care, Oneview helps deliver more control for patients and families, more time for care teams, and less complexity for executives and IT teams. Oneview is proud to partner with leading healthcare systems in the US, Australia, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005922/en/