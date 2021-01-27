Omaha, Nebraska Nonprofits and K-12 Schools to Receive $525,000 from Pacific Life Foundation

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today it will provide $525,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools in the greater Omaha, Nebraska area throughout 2021. Since 2005, Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation have donated more than $5.2 million to the Omaha community.

Grants totaling $481,500 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture; civic, community and economic development; education; and health and human services. The 2021 Nebraska recipients include:

American Red Cross of Omaha, Council Bluffs Metro Chapter

Autism Action Partnership

Community Alliance

Completely KIDS

Girls Inc. of Omaha

Heart Ministry Center

Hope Medical Outreach Coalition

Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates

Joslyn Art Museum

Kids Can Community Center

Latino Center of the Midlands

Mercy Housing Midwest

MICAH House

NorthStar Foundation

Omaha Children's Museum

Omaha Conservatory of Music

Omaha Home for Boys

Omaha Performing Arts

Omaha Public Library Foundation

OneWorld Community Health Centers

Open Door Mission

Opera Omaha

Project Harmony Child Advocacy Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha

Special Olympics Nebraska

Stephen Center

Together

United Way of the Midlands

University of Nebraska Foundation, CodeCrush

Volunteers Assisting Seniors

Whispering Roots

Women's Center for Advancement

YMCA of Greater Omaha

The Pacific Life Foundation 3Ts of Education program will award a total of $43,500 in grants to 15 local K-12 schools where concentrations of children and grandchildren of Pacific Life employees attend. The educational grants are designed to support needs in the areas of teacher training, textbooks or technology.

The Pacific Life Foundation not only provides funding to organizations, but also supports these organizations through volunteer efforts with the Pacific Life Good Guys program. In 2021, Pacific Life and its employees will continue to support its annual United Way campaign, during which the Pacific Life Foundation matches every dollar donated by employees. Additionally, the Pacific Life Foundation will continue to match all employee donations to nonprofits and universities.

Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees work and live, the Pacific Life Foundation plans to give a total of $7.25 million in charitable grants in 2021.

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than $123 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.

