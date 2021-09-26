Log in
Oman Air seeks oneworld alliance membership

09/26/2021 | 07:51am EDT
DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - State-owned Oman Air announced on Sunday its intention to apply to join the oneworld global airline alliance and said it had asked fellow Gulf carrier and member Qatar Airways to help it.

Oman Air said it had approached Qatar Airways, whose chief executive Akbar Al Baker is the chairman of the airline group, for guidance in making its application.

"As the industry recovers from COVID, airline alliances are going to be more important than ever," the airline said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"This will provide us with excellent global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our guests."

When contacted by Reuters, a Qatar Airways spokesperson referred to oneworld, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There are 14 airlines in the oneworld alliance, including Qantas, American Airlines and British Airways.

Qatar Airways holds direct and indirect stakes in three oneworld members, including British Airways and Cathay Pacific.

Oman Air operates to 34 destinations, which it says will increase to 44 next year. It has 47 aircraft in its fleet with 32 jets in operation. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
