July 16, 2024 at 06:00 am EDT

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Oman's maritime security center told Reuters on Tuesday the Prestige Falcon, a Comoros-flagged oil tanker, had capsized off the major industrial port of Duqm.

Shipping data by LSEG showed the tanker's destination as Yemen's Aden.

The vessel is a 117 metre long oil products tanker built in 2007, shipping data showed. Such small tankers are typically used for short coastal voyages.

Omani authorities conducted a search-and-rescue operation at the scene in coordination with maritime authorities, Oman's state news agency reported late on Tuesday.

The status of the crew is unclear.

The port of Duqm is located on Oman's southwest coast, close to the Sultanate's major oil and gas mining projects, including a major oil refinery that forms part of Duqm's vast industrial zone, Oman's biggest single economic project. (Reporting by Catherine Cartier, Jonathan Saul and Andrew Mills; Writing by Andrew Mills and Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)