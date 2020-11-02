Oman income tax expected in 2022 in fiscal shake-up

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Oman expects to introduce an income
tax on high earners in 2022, the finance ministry said in a
2020-2024 economic plan, new details of which were published
late on Sunday, as the Gulf state seeks to restore finances
battered by low oil prices.
The plan aims to bring Oman's fiscal deficit down to 1.7% of
gross domestic product by 2024, from a preliminary deficit of
15.8% this year.
It also has a target of increasing non-oil revenues to 35%
of total government revenue by 2024, from 28% this year.
None of the seven Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, all
oil producers, currently collect income tax from individuals.
Oman's Sultan Haitham, who took power in January, last month
approved the medium-term fiscal plan to make government finances
sustainable as the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices strain
state coffers.
Some details of the plan emerged in a bond prospectus last
month but without a date for the introduction of income tax.
Revenues from it would be used to fund social programmes, the
plan said.
"An income tax on individuals would be a first in the Gulf.
I think it will be a significant move and closely watched by
other GCC countries," said Monica Malik, chef economist at Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank.
"This initiative is still under study, all aspects of its
application are being considered. It is expected to apply this
tax in 2022," the 2020-2024 medium term economic balance
document said.
The plan also aims to redirect state subsidies to only those
groups who need it, rather than subsidising all users.
Calculating new electricity and water tariffs will be done
gradually in the coming years, the document said.
According to the International Monetary Fund, Oman's economy
is expected to shrink by 10% this year, the biggest contraction
in the Gulf, and its fiscal deficit could widen to 18.3% of GDP
from 7.1% last year.
Sultan Haitham in mid-October said a 5% value-added tax
would come into force in April 2021, as part of efforts to
diversify government revenues.
All six Gulf Arab states agreed to introduce 5% VAT in 2018
after a slump in oil prices hit their revenues.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by
Catherine Evans and Giles Elgood)