Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oman posts 784 mln rial budget surplus for H1/2022 - state news agency

08/07/2022 | 07:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Omani government posted a budget surplus of 784 million rials ($2.04 billion) at the end of the first half of 2022, Oman's state news agency reported on Sunday.

The Gulf Arab state's oil revenues increased to 3.187 billion rials by the end of first half, the report added.

Public spending rose 8.6% to 5.94 billion rials year on year, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday. Total public debt was down 2.2 billion rials from the end of last year to 18.6 billion rials, the ministry said.

Gulf oil producers have benefited from the sharp rise in oil prices, which surged past $100 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

Oman, rated junk by ratings agencies, bought back more than $700 million of its bonds in June, a move S&P said "supports improving metrics".

($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials) (Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.82% 94.35 Delayed Quote.20.17%
WTI 0.57% 88.53 Delayed Quote.16.80%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:20aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08:18aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08:17aSuspected Islamists kill 20 in east Congo village attacks
RE
08:05aAmnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
RE
08:01aAmnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
RE
07:50aSuspected Islamists kill 20 in east Congo village attacks
RE
07:47aEXPLAINER-MONKEYPOX IN THE U.S. : Where could it spread next?
RE
07:44aPope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
RE
07:44aPope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
RE
07:38aEXPLAINER : Monkeypox in the U.S. - Where could it spread next?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
2Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash..
3China July iron ore imports gain on-year as steelmakers' margins improv..
4TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: TAIWAN DISPATCHED AIRCRAFT AND SHIPS T…
5TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY: MULTIPLE CHINESE MILITARY SHIPS, AIRCR…

HOT NEWS