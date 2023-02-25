Oman's Abraj signs oil drilling and extraction deal with Chevron, Kuwait Gulf Oil Company 

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Oman's Abraj Energy Services said on
Saturday it had signed a five-year 'strategic partnership deal'
with Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Saudi Arabian Chevron to
extract and drill for oil in Kuwait.
The deal will see Abraj build three drilling platforms in
the Wafra oilfield in Kuwait, the company said in a statement.
The deal comes "within the framework of strengthening (the
company's) position and expanding its operations in … the Middle
East and North Africa," the statement read.
