  Homepage
  News
News
Oman's Abraj signs oil drilling and extraction deal with Chevron, Kuwait Gulf Oil Company 

02/25/2023 | 04:32am EST
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Oman's Abraj Energy Services said on Saturday it had signed a five-year 'strategic partnership deal' with Kuwait Gulf Oil Company and Saudi Arabian Chevron to extract and drill for oil in Kuwait.

The deal will see Abraj build three drilling platforms in the Wafra oilfield in Kuwait, the company said in a statement.

The deal comes "within the framework of strengthening (the company's) position and expanding its operations in … the Middle East and North Africa," the statement read.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher, Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
