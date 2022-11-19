Oman's OQ: Bisat oilfield's third crude processing plant begins operations

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Oman's state energy company OQ announced the start of operations at the third crude oil processing plant at Bisat oilfield, located in concession Block 60, Oman's state news agency said on Twitter on Saturday.

It added that the plant's production would rise to 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) early next year.

Including the plant, OQ will have production capacity of 219,000 bpd of oil equivalent, representing 12.6 percent of Oman's total oil production, the state news agency said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah)