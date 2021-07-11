Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Oman's Sultan visited Saudi
Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since
assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus on the
Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation as Muscat
looks to shore up its finances.
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, whose country has joined
United Nations-led efforts to secure a peace initiative in
Yemen, arrived in the Red Sea city of NEOM for a two-day visit
and met Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The sultan recently faced his biggest challenge with
demonstrations against unemployment in the debt-burdened
country, which is pursuing wide-ranging reforms and austerity
measures.
Saudi Arabia and Oman will establish a joint council to
oversee several agreements, Oman's foreign minister Badr
al-Busaidi told the Saudi-owned Asharq Alawsat newspaper on
Saturday.
He said the opening of a delayed new road linking the two
Gulf states would facilitate logistics and other infrastructure
projects.
Since the oil price crash in 2014, Oman's debt to GDP ratio
has leapt from about 15% in 2015 to 80% last year, while Oman's
plans to diversify revenue away from oil and to reduce spending
on its bloated public sector have made slow progress.
Oman is among the weakest financially among the Gulf oil
producers but has long played the role of facilitator in efforts
to resolve regional conflicts because of its neutral foreign
policy.
The sultanate, which shares borders with Yemen, has
intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire
between Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the Saudi-led
coalition that has been battling the group for more than six
years.
Talks between the coalition and the Houthis are focused on
steps to lift a blockade on Houthi-held ports and Sanaa airport
in return for a promise from the Iran-aligned group for truce
talks.
The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the
Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from
the capital, Sanaa. The war has killed tens of thousands of
Yemenis and pushed the country to the brink of famine.
