DUBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Oman has set its 2024 budget on an average oil price of $60 per barrel and sees a budget deficit of 640 million rials ($1.66 billion) this year, around 1.5% of the country's GDP, state TV reported on Monday.

The country estimated expenditures of around 11.65 billion rials in its 2024 budget, up 2.6% from 2023 estimates, and revenues of 11.01 billion rials, up 9.5% from 2023 estimates.

