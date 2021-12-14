Log in
Omicron Likely to Weigh More on BoE Decision Than Jobs, Inflation -- Analysis

12/14/2021 | 08:23am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria

The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant could dissuade the Bank of England from lifting interest rates this Thursday, even though labor market and inflation data tick the boxes for policymakers to act.

U.K. labor data released on Tuesday added to evidence that the fallout following the end of the furlough program in September was smaller and shorter than the BoE feared, chief U.K. economist with Capital Economics, Paul Dales, said.

October's 4.2% unemployment rate is below the Monetary Policy Committee's 4.4% forecast for the third quarter, while payrolls continued to increase and are above pre-pandemic levels. Had it not been for Omicron, the data would have been strong enough to convince the MPC to raise rates at this week's meeting, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Chief U.K. Economist Samuel Tombs said.

Moreover, U.K. annual inflation accelerated to 4.2% in October--the highest rate in a decade--and economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect it to rise to 4.9% in November. "Indeed, this will be a testing time for BoE members' tolerance for inflation," TD Securities said.

While a rate hike could still happen this week, economists instead expect the central bank to stand pat, with any lift-off resting on the resolution of the Omicron-related woes.

"With so much uncertainty over Omicron, as it spreads rapidly throughout the U.K., and whether more restrictions will be imposed, it makes little sense to act now without a clear picture," Oanda's Senior Market Analyst, Craig Erlam said.

Most economists now expect the BoE to raise interest rates in its February meeting. That would still place it as the first major central bank to raise borrowing costs from pandemic lows, subject to Omicron developments.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 0823ET

