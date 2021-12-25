Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Omicron cancels hundreds of U.S. flights on Xmas

12/25/2021 | 06:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. airports this weekend are not so merry & bright... With many travelers stranded due to flight disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

More than 900 flights were canceled on Christmas Day, on top of almost 700 cancellations a day earlier, upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of people, as airlines scrambled to rebook as many people as they can.

"I thought it was incredibly stressful two years ago. I had no idea what stressful really meant up until now."

The rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew isolate.

Robert Sinclair is a spokesperson for AAA:

"There is only so much an employer can do. For those who work in offices, employers can say stay home and work remotely, but that's not the case with airline personnel."

The average number of new U.S. COVID infections rose 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

And the Omicron variant now accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. COVID cases.

The variant's impact on air travel is not just a problem in the United States. Globally, more than 2,500 flights were called off on Saturday and some 5,400 others were delayed.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aNiger Learning Improvement for Results in Education Project - P168779
PU
01:37aEthiopia Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program - P163452
PU
01:37aRegional Sahel Pastoralism Support Project - P147674
PU
01:37aInvesting in Early Years for Growth and Productivity in Malawi - P164771
PU
01:37aVietnam Public Financial Management (PFM) Analytical and Advisory Assistance (AAA) Program - P160118
PU
01:20aMore than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
RE
12:28aSudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
RE
12:10aCharity's staff missing in deadly Myanmar attack that left bodies burnt
RE
12/25At least 16 dead in third migrant shipwreck this week
RE
12/25Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters in capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace
2More than 100 Japan flights cancelled due to heavy snow
3World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time
4GFH Financial BSC : BOD meeting
5Emirates NBD Bank : Notification from the company

HOT NEWS