Omicron coronavirus case detected in Italy - health institute

ROME, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A case of the new coronavirus
variant Omicron has been detected in Italy, the National Health
Institute (ISS) said on Saturday.
The genome was sequenced at the Laboratory of Clinical
Microbiology, Virology and Bioemergency Diagnostics of the Sacco
Hospital in Milan from a positive sample of a patient coming
from Mozambique.
The patient and his family contacts were in good health, the
ISS said, adding that the sequence of the sample, "attributable
to the one now known as variant of concern (VOC) and defined
yesterday by WHO as "Omicron", was in the process of further
confirmation.
