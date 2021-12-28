Log in
Omicron estimated to be 58.6% of coronavirus variants in U.S.- CDC

12/28/2021 | 08:11am EST
Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in New York City

(Reuters) - The Omicron variant was estimated to be 58.6% of the coronavirus variants circulating in the United States for the week ending Dec. 25, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November, with the first known case in the United States identified on Dec. 1 in a fully vaccinated person who had traveled to South Africa.

The Delta variant accounts for 41.1% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to the public health agency's data on Tuesday https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions.

The agency said the data includes modeled projection that may differ from weighted estimates generated at later dates.

(Reporing by Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
