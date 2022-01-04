Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of coronavirus variants in U.S. - CDC

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant was estimated to be
95.4% of the coronavirus strains circulating in the United
States as of Jan. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) said https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#variant-proportions
on Tuesday.
The variant has swiftly spread across the country since its
detection on Dec. 1, replacing Delta as the dominant strain and
sparking a new wave of infections that pushed daily cases near
the 1 million mark on Monday.
The CDC said the variant accounted for an estimated 77% of
cases in the week ended Dec. 25, up from the 58.6% projection it
had disclosed last week.
The fast-spreading variant was first detected in southern
Africa and Hong Kong in November and has since swept through the
globe at lightning speed, although signs that it may cause
milder symptoms than previous strains have offered some relief.
The CDC had last week lowered its estimate for cases Omicron
accounted for in the week ended Dec. 18 to 22% from 73%, citing
additional data and discrepancies caused by the variant's rapid
spread.
The Delta variant accounts for 4.6% of all U.S. COVID-19
cases as of Jan. 1, the CDC data showed.
