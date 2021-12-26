Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Omicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights over Christmas weekend

12/26/2021 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. airlines called off hundreds of flights for a third day in a row on Sunday as surging COVID-19 infections due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant grounded crews and forced tens of thousands of Christmas weekend travelers to change their plans.

Commercial airlines canceled 656 flights within, into or out of the United States on Sunday, slightly down from nearly 1,000 from Christmas Day and nearly 700 on Christmas Eve, according to a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Further cancellations were likely, and more than 920 flights were delayed.

The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights with pilots and crew needing to be quarantined.

Delta Air Lines Inc expected more than 300 of its flights to be canceled on Sunday.

"Winter weather in portions of the U.S. and the Omicron variant continued to impact Delta's holiday weekend flight schedule," a Delta spokesperson said in an emailed statement, adding that the company was working to "reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible".

When that was not possible, it was coordinating with impacted customers on the next available flight, the spokesperson said.

Globally, FlightAware data showed that nearly 2,150 flights were called off on Sunday and another 5,798 were delayed, as of 9.40 a.m. EST (1440 GMT).

Omicron was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of U.S. cases and as many as 90% in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard. The average number of new U.S. coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

While recent research suggests Omicron produces milder illness and a lower rate of hospitalizations than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note about the outlook.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Humeyra Pamuk and Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.43% 39.3 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
SEABOARD CORPORATION 2.35% 3930.99 Delayed Quote.29.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20aU.S. Rep Jayapal asks Biden to continue focus on 'Build Back Better', urges executive action
RE
11:16aIsrael sets goal of doubling number of Jewish settlers on Golan Heights
RE
11:15aFactbox-Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu
RE
10:45aU.S. holiday retail sales rise 8.5% as online shopping booms, Mastercard says
RE
10:40aMoscow considering NATO proposal to hold talks on Jan. 12 - TASS
RE
10:39aBodies of drowned migrants wash up on Libyan shore
RE
10:11aOmicron grounds hundreds more U.S. flights over Christmas weekend
RE
09:26aNobel Prize-winning anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu dies aged 90
RE
09:05aIsrael's Bennett self-isolates after daughter tests positive for COVID-19
RE
08:41aVictims of Channel tragedy buried in Iraq
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline reversed for 6th day
2China c.bank says to promote healthy development of property market
3China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen
4Suicide bomber kills at least five at east Congo restaurant
5Sudan forces fire tear gas as protesters head to presidential palace

HOT NEWS