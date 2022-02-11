Omicron hit to UK economy less sharp than feared in December

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by a
less-than-expected 0.2% in December when the rapid spread of the
Omicron variant of COVID-19 prompted many Britons to work from
home and avoid their usual Christmas socialising which hit many
services businesses.
Gross domestic product in December was 6.0% higher than a
year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6% monthly
fall in GDP and for output to be 6.3% higher than a year
earlier.
"Despite December's setback, GDP grew robustly across the
fourth quarter as a whole with the NHS (National Health
Service), couriers and employment agencies all helping to
support the economy," ONS economist Darren Morgan said.
"Overall, GDP in December was in line with its level in
February 2020, before COVID-19 struck, while in the fourth
quarter as a whole, it was slightly below that of Quarter 4
2019," he said.
November's GDP month-on-month growth rate was revised down
to 0.7% from a previous estimate of 0.9%.
The Bank of England has said it expects to keep on raising
interest rates to slow demand as Britain's inflation rate heads
above 7%, more than three times the BoE's target rate.
