Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Omicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows

12/31/2021 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Royal London Hospital amid COVID-19 outbreak, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks.

Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, with record daily infection levels being reported. While hospital admissions have started to rise, the government has said it believes the new variant is milder than the Delta variant.

The number of patients needing mechanical ventilation beds has also remained steady through December, unlike previous peaks in the pandemic.

The analysis was published by the UK Health Security Agency, after it worked alongside Cambridge University MRC Biostatistics unit to analyse 528,176 Omicron cases and 573,012 Delta cases.

It also found that vaccines can work well against Omicron.

"In this analysis, the risk of hospitalisation is lower for Omicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after 2 and 3 doses of vaccine, with an 81% ... reduction in the risk of hospitalisation after 3 doses compared to unvaccinated Omicron cases," the UKHSA said.

Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at UKHSA, said the analysis was in keeping with other encouraging signs on Omicron but said the health service could still struggle with such high transmission rates.

"It remains too early to draw any definitive conclusions on hospital severity, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over 60s population in England means it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks," she said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:36aU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
10:34aOil heads for biggest annual gain since at least 2016
RE
10:33aU.S. equity funds receive big inflows as investors downgrade Omicron impact -Lipper
RE
10:28aSome cautious, many fed up, Americans prepare to ring in the New Year
RE
10:27aU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
10:16aTSX slips, set to finish 2021 with best jump in 12 years
RE
10:15aKenya GDP growth rebounds in third quarter of 2021 - finance minister
RE
09:55aBiden, Manchin spoke about social spending bill after Manchin's rejection - adviser
RE
09:52aFrance says Iran's space launch "regrettable" amid nuclear deal talks
RE
09:48aOmicron hospitalisation risk around one third of Delta, UK analysis shows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
5European stocks end the year 22% higher

HOT NEWS