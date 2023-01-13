Advanced search
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

01/13/2023 | 09:49am EST
People wearing masks walk next to COVID-19 testing site in New York

(Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

The sub-variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the first week of January, higher than the 27.6% the CDC estimated last week.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
