Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 61.3% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

01/27/2023 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man gets his COVID-19 test done in a mobile testing site in New York

(Reuters) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has likely become the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 61.3% of COVID cases in the week ended Jan. 28, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

The subvariant accounted for 49.5% of cases in the week ended Jan. 21, estimates from CDC showed.

XBB.1.5, which is currently the most transmissible variant, is an offshoot of XBB, first detected in October.

The now-dominant XBB-related subvariants are derived from the BA.2 version of Omicron.

An analysis from CDC showed on Wednesday that updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna helped prevent symptomatic infections against the new XBB-related subvariants.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 0.02% 142.91 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
MODERNA, INC. -1.34% 191.2 Delayed Quote.7.49%
PFIZER, INC. -0.41% 44.1 Delayed Quote.-12.04%
Latest news "Economy"
10:33aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved in January as Inflation Moderated -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:25aGerman Jan-Oct oil imports up 11.1%, bill more than doubles
RE
10:23aRussian gasoline to be sent to Pakistan as EU import ban looms - traders
RE
10:21aRussia blocks CIA, FBI websites for 'spreading false information' - TASS
RE
10:21aOmicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 61.3% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
RE
10:21aItaly signs letter with Lufthansa over sale of minority stake in ITA Airways
RE
10:15aU.S. Pending Home Sales Rose in December But Were Sharply Lower in 2022 -- NAR
DJ
10:13aBrazil's central bank to keep wary stance against govt flak
RE
10:11aNepal deputy PM loses job after top court rules his ID invalid
RE
10:08aU.S. pending home sales post first gain in seven months in December
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
5Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..

HOT NEWS