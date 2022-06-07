Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

06/07/2022 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta

(Reuters) - The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron are estimated to make up nearly 5% and 8% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of June 4, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

The two sublineages, which were added to the World Health Organization's monitoring list in March and designated as variants of concern by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), were present in all U.S. regions.

Last month, South African scientists found that the sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave.

BA.4 made up 5.4% of the variants in the country for the week ending June 4, according to CDC estimates, while BA.5 made up 7.6% of the variants during the same time.

The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID-19 cases stood at 98,010 as of June 4.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aItaly's TIM to cut up to 1,200 jobs by early retirement scheme by November -sources
RE
11:28aGROWING OPTIMISM ON WTO MEETING OUTCOMES : spokesperson
RE
11:23aRussia adds popular sci-fi writer to its wanted list
RE
11:23aCameroon says soldiers killed nine villagers in "disproportionate" use of force
RE
11:22aMalpass defends World Bank's record on climate change, says U.S. supportive
RE
11:21aFounder of banned UK neo-Nazi group jailed
RE
11:19aGermany to boost military mission in Lithuania
RE
11:19aOmicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 account for up to 13% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
RE
11:19aCasino gets 3 preliminary offers for GreenYellow energy business - source
RE
11:18aDollar dips as stocks advance; hits 2-decade high vs yen
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, MetLife, Microsoft, National G..
3Intesa Sanpaolo S p A : Interim statement as at 31 March 2022
4Philips announces exchange ratio for 2021 dividend
5Fredrik Wäppling leaves as CFO of Azelio

HOT NEWS