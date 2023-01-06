Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 27.6% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

01/06/2023 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5, is estimated to account for 27.6% of COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ending Jan. 7, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

The CDC revised its estimate for the week ended Dec. 31 to say XBB.1.5 made up 18.3% of cases, not about 40% of cases.

The agency did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking details about the change in estimated data.

The World Health Organization's senior epidemiologist, Maria Van Kerkhove, earlier this week said XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant that has been detected so far.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:28pU.S. prosecutors launch website for Bankman-Fried alleged fraud victims
RE
01:27pEx-USC athletic official in U.S. college scandal gets 6 months in prison
RE
01:26pFrance says energy firms agree tariff to help small businesses
RE
01:25pU.S. jobs report breathes life into Fed's 'soft landing' scenario
RE
01:25pSPAC Firm UNSDG Acquisition Withdraws IPO
DJ
01:21pMan accused of stealing unpublished books pleads guilty in New York
RE
01:20pNetherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers
RE
01:17pInvestment management firm AQR books best year in several strategies
RE
01:16pPentagon awards L3Harris $40 million anti-drone weapon systems contract
RE
01:16pBritish rail industry group makes new pay offer to striking train drivers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
4Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
5Thermo Fisher Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov..

HOT NEWS