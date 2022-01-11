Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Omicron surge threatens to slow down Australia's economic recovery

01/11/2022 | 10:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are turned away at a COVID-19 testing centre in Western Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with surging Omicron infections leading to staff shortages that have disrupted supply chains and hampered the economy's recovery.

Australian businesses are grappling with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate for being close contacts. But the virus is also scaring customers away from airlines, entertainment and hospitality sectors, already battered by several lockdowns over the past two years.

"Essentially (small businesses) are in a lockdown ... there is little support out there to help them keep their doors open," Alexi Boyd, head of the Council of Small Business Organisations, told broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.

Australia's daily infections on Wednesday lingered near records with around 100,000 reported so far. Forty-two new deaths were registered, with New South Wales suffering its worst day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.

Labour shortages and caution about being in public places have stifled household spending, ANZ said in a research note, with spending in early January resembling lockdown conditions in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities.

Before the Omicron outbreak erupted during the Christmas period, the economy had been making a surprisingly strong recovery. In November, employment levels rose far faster than expected as coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, and retail sales also surged for a second consecutive month.

Amid pressure on supply chains, supermarket chain Coles Group reintroduced purchase limits on toilet paper, some meat products and medicines.

Fielding criticism at the beginning of an election year over his handling of the Omicron outbreak, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has proposed to ease isolation rules for asymptomatic workers ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The head of Melbourne's Chapel Street Precinct, a local marketing body representing around 2,200 commercial entities, said the controversy over tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has "created the perfect distraction" for Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Morrison.

"(The Djokovic case) means nowhere near enough attention is being focussed on the absolute decimation of small businesses," General Manager Chrissie Maus said.

An Australian court on Monday quashed the government's decision to cancel Djokovic's visa over questions of his medical exemption status but he still faces the threat of deportation.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Renju Jose


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED -0.84% 16.51 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.19% 162.375 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.07% 137.575 End-of-day quote.-2.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aCoal vessels await clearance to leave as Indonesia mulls ease of export ban
RE
12:16aBOJ raises economic view for all Japan regions as pandemic pain eases
RE
12:13aJapan service sector sentiment slightly improves in Dec as COVID-19 cases kept low
RE
12:13aINTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Hsbc raises target price to 6500p from 6440p
RE
12:12aS.Korean officials test positive for COVID-19 after attending CES trade show in U.S.
RE
12:05aCoronavirus infections in Japan's Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 - NHK
RE
12:02aIndian shares track Asian peers higher, realty stocks jump
RE
01/12Money smarts arouse passion in millennials
RE
01/11Thai joint business group sees limited impact so far from Omicron
RE
01/11Sri Lanka will repay all debt due in 2022, gradually build reserves-cenbank gov
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights spe..
2It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights spe..
3Citi to exit Mexican consumer business as part of strategy revamp
4Bank of America, Wells Fargo scrap some overdraft fees as regulatory sc..
5Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

HOT NEWS