Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Omicron will cost Israel $640 million every three weeks, central bank chief says

01/10/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron gestures while he speaks during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant sweeping Israel will cost the economy around two billion shekels ($641.81 million) every 20 days, central bank governor Amir Yaron said on Monday.

"At this point we are not talking about a macro-economic development," Yaron told parliament's finance committee. The economic hit would come from decreased consumption and workers sick or stuck in isolation, he said.

"Most estimates are of a relatively short wave - a number of weeks, that is why the cost to the economy per confirmed coronavirus case is not of macro-economic proportions. In such a scenario, pinpoint compensations focused on sectors that have been hurt should be continued," Yaron added.

Yaron said the government should also prepare for a worse scenario in which vital services could be hurt as infections soar. "We're not there now but such scenarios could bring about macro-economic damage," he said.

He said Israel's economic growth for 2022 would likely be 5.5% with businesses recovering after the Omicron wave subsides.

Omicron has pushed Israel's daily coronavirus cases to record highs in the past week. Businesses say they are hurting badly and have called on the government to do more to help them.

($1 = 3.1162 shekels)

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:46aChina says will quicken bond issuance, spur investment - state media
RE
06:45aBristol Myers sees slight 2022 sales growth due to sharply lower Revlimid sales
RE
06:44aSwab throat too when using rapid COVID test, Israel's Health Ministry says
RE
06:38aOmicron becomes latest speed bump for shorthanded U.S. factories
RE
06:34aTennis star Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia
RE
06:30aOmicron will cost Israel $640 million every three weeks, central bank chief says
RE
06:30aOil price structures show firm demand, depleting inventories
RE
06:27aGoldman sachs sees fed balance sheet runoff starting in july vs previous forecast of december, "with risks tilted to the even earlier side"
RE
06:26aFTSE Flat, Construction Stocks Drop After Grenfell Reports
DJ
06:22aExpectations low as U.S. and Russia start tense talks over Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
3IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening
4Dollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows
5Atos : conference call

HOT NEWS