OmniVision Announces Industry's First 8 Megapixel Medical-Grade Image Sensors for Single-Use and Reusable Endoscopes

OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced its next-generation OH08A and OH08B CMOS image sensors―the first 8 megapixel (MP) resolution sensors for single-use and reusable endoscopes. Additionally, the new OH08B is the first medical-grade image sensor to use OmniVision’s award-winning Nyxel® near-infrared (NIR) technology―bringing revolutionary imaging capabilities beyond the visible spectrum to the medical industry.

The medical-grade OH08A image sensor features a 1/2.5-inch optical format, incorporates 1.4µm PureCel®Plus-S pixel technology and offers 4K2K resolution in a small 7.1 x 4.6mm package, which is ideal for chip-on-tip endoscopes. The OH08B has a 1/1.8-inch optical format, uses a larger 2.0µm PureCel® pixel in a 8.9 x 6.3mm package and features OmniVision’s Nyxel technology, which allows enhanced visualization in NIR spectral range.

“Our next-generation OH08A/B 8MP image sensors are targeted at endoscopes with a 10-12mm outer diameter, such as gastroscopes, duodenoscopes, amnioscopes, laparoscopes and colonoscopes. They deliver higher image quality, up to 4K2K resolution at 60 fps, greatly improving the doctor’s ability to visualize the human anatomy during these important procedures,” said Richard Yang, senior staff product marketing manager at OmniVision. “In the OH08B, we’ve taken our sensor to the next level by adding Nyxel technology, which offers better performance in color and IR sensitivity, enabling doctors to see sharper video during NIR, fluorescence, chromo-endoscopy and virtual endoscopy procedures. Also, higher sensitivity results in less illumination, thus reducing the heat at the tip of the endoscope.”

The OH08A is built on OmniVision’s next-generation PureCel Plus-S stacked die technology, enabling high functionality in the smallest possible die size. The sensor utilizes this proprietary pixel technology to improve image quality by reducing or eliminating fixed pattern noise, as well as providing high full well capacity (improving dynamic range), excellent low light sensitivity, zero blooming and lower power consumption. The high frame rate of 60 fps reduces smearing to produce a crisp, stable image.

The OH08A offers high quality 8MP Bayer still frame or 4K video in real time. It features 4-cell three-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) with tone mapping for improved HDR output at 1080p60 or native 4K2Kp60 resolution and two-exposure staggered HDR support.

The OH08B is a larger, higher performance device based on OmniVision’s industry-leading Nyxel technology for the best image quality in both color and IR imaging. Nyxel technology provides 3x quantum efficiency (QE) improvement at both the 850nm and 940nm NIR wavelengths. The excellent QE also allows the use of lower-power IR illumination, resulting in significantly reduced chip-on-tip power consumption.

Other key features include a 15.5 degree chief ray angle (CRA) for the OH08A and 11 degree CRA for the OH08B, enabling the use of lenses with large field of view and short focus distance; pulse width modulation output LED drivers; and 4 lane MIPI output with raw data. These sensors are stereo ready with frame synchronization to support a host of depth perception applications. Additionally, they are autoclavable for reusable endoscope sterilization.

