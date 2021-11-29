Omnichannel Payments Platform Qolo to Present at the Upcoming D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Investor Conference

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qolo, the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, today announced that CEO, Patricia Montesi, will present to the investor community on a panel at an upcoming investor conference. Details as follows:

D.A. Davidson FinTech & Payments Spotlight Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET

About Qolo

Founded in 2018, Qolo is the omnichannel payments platform for Fintech, with a mission to help businesses navigate today’s complex payments and financial transactions landscape. Qolo empowers businesses to manage payments efficiently with an eye toward growth and reduced expense. Qolo supports companies wherever speed, security and cost of payment are important including gig worker payouts, distribution payments, multi-currency and cross-border businesses and modern fintech firms. Composed of experts and entrepreneurs in payments, Qolo’s founding team has more than a century of combined industry experience. Learn more at https://qolo.io/.

