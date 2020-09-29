Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Omniome Appoints Richard Shen, Ph.D. As Chief Product Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 06:33am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omniome, Inc., developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy, today announces the appointment of Richard Shen, Ph.D. as Chief Product Officer.   

Richard brings over 25 years' experience in the genomics space, having held senior leadership and Board of Directors positions in several molecular diagnostics and next generation sequencing companies. Richard spent 16 years at Illumina in a number of roles, including as Vice President, Oncology R&D and Vice President, Consumables Product Development, among others. Before Illumina, Richard led the High-Throughput Sequencing Facility at Myriad Genetics.

"We are excited to welcome Richard to the Omniome team. His deep experience in product development in the Next Generation Sequencing space will complement our team," said Ken Song, M.D., Executive Chairman of Omniome. "Richard will have direct oversight of final product development and launch of our groundbreaking sequencing platform."

Richard Shen, Ph.D., Chief Product Officer of Omniome, commented: "I am excited to join Omniome at such a key time in the Company's development. With its cutting-edge technology and collective expertise, Omniome is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in the Next Generation Sequencing space. I am thrilled to become part of the team and to contribute to Omniome's success in delivering its best-in-class sequencing technology to the market."

About Omniome
Omniome is developing a breakthrough DNA sequencing platform capable of delivering unsurpassed sequencing accuracy with the potential to advance cancer diagnostics, drive high fidelity single-cell applications and broadly support clinical sequencing.  Our proprietary scar-free sequencing biochemistry and technology provides enhanced precision and flexibility. To learn more about Omniome, please visit our website at www.omniome.com.  

Contact
Karen Smith, VP of People & Culture
ksmith@omniome.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omniome-appoints-richard-shen-phd-as-chief-product-officer-301138785.html

SOURCE Omniome, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aBing, smaller firms, win Google's Android search auction in Europe
RE
06:56aGFL ENVIRONMENTAL : Announces Receipt of DOJ Approval for Acquisition of WCA Waste Corporation
AQ
06:56aAcasti Announces Review Process of Strategic Alternatives
AQ
06:56aGFL ENVIRONMENTAL : Announces Receipt of DOJ Approval for Acquisition of WCA Waste Corporation
PR
06:56aSIMON : Property Group Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend Of $1.30 Per Common Share
PR
06:56aSONIC AUTOMOTIVE : Continues EchoPark Expansion with Land Acquisition in Charlotte, North Carolina
BU
06:56aTRISALUS LIFE SCIENCES : Appoints Steven Katz, M.D., Chief Medical Officer
BU
06:56aAcasti Announces Review Process of Strategic Alternatives
GL
06:55aAPT SATELLITE : Continuing Connected Transaction
PU
06:55aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 15.09.2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group