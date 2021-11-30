Log in
On Giving Tuesday, Bob Woodruff Foundation Announces Latest Grants Supporting Military/Veteran Community

On this international day of giving, the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) is proud to announce an investment of over $2.7M in grants to 27 organizations that are addressing urgent needs for veterans, caregivers, and military families. Five of the grants were executed earlier this fall, in response to escalated mental health concerns in the military/veteran community following the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation’s latest grants invest in solutions to the immediate needs of the veteran population, while also addressing deeper rooted barriers to their long-term stability. These grants support programs addressing a range of health and wellness needs, including food insecurity, homelessness, and mental health; as well as employment, caregiver support, and meaningful social connection. This portfolio reflects an intentional mix of local, community-level investments and national investments.

Several grants in this portfolio were made possible thanks to BWF’s partnership with the National Football League (NFL). With a focus on community building and social interaction, NFL-BWF funding will support programs that help veterans build connections and resilience through the arts, provide a safe place for women veterans to find community, and match mentors to children who have lost a military parent.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is also investing in employment programs that support the military and veteran community, including professional training for at-risk veterans, employment services for transitioning service members, and career services to address the growing issue of spousal unemployment and underemployment. Other grants will provide veterans and their families with meals and food assistance, and will provide resources and support for homeless and housing insecure veterans.

“When veterans don’t have what they need to survive, there’s no way they can thrive. Plain and simple. And, often, veterans won’t ask for help. So when they need a hand up, the programs that serve them need to be accessible, and they need to work. We’re investing in evidence-based solutions to the most urgent needs of veterans and their families today, to ensure they can continue to lead and flourish in our communities tomorrow.” said Anne Marie Dougherty, Chief Executive Officer of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is continuing to raise funds to support veterans and their families for as long as they need.

For a full and detailed list of the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s 2021 grant recipients, visit here.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation is now accepting applications for Spring 2022. Learn more and apply before January 7: https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/grants/.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation:

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans, including suicide prevention, mental health, caregiver support, and food insecurity. To date, BWF has invested over $80 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. Please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.


