On Holocaust Remembrance Day Let Us Honor Those Who Risked Their Lives to Save Others

01/27/2022 | 02:30pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, the United Nations sets aside January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This day marks the liberation in 1945 of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps where between 1.1 and 1.5 million people died, most of them Jews. But while we remember those who perished in the Holocaust, let us also honor those who put their own lives on the line to rescue thousands destined for that fate.

